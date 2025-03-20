Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $434,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

