Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Update

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.34. 41,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,318. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $122.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.67 million, a PE ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

