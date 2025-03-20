Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 581,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LADR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 500,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,490. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LADR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ladder Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,089.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,528,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 1,172,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $7,981,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,907,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $5,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.