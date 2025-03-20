Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.860 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.220–0.130 EPS.

Lands’ End Price Performance

LE stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 125,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $321.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

About Lands’ End

(Get Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.