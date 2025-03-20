Laura Flowerdew Buys 34 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Laura Flowerdew acquired 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($191.96).

Laura Flowerdew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Laura Flowerdew bought 28 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($192.32).

Pennon Group Price Performance

LON:PNN traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 446.40 ($5.81). 4,156,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -125.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. Pennon Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 383 ($4.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 740.50 ($9.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 465.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 543.10.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,715.11%.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 497 ($6.47) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 766.75 ($9.97).

About Pennon Group

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

