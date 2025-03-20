Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic View of ARWR FY2026 Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,889,000 after buying an additional 2,222,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 516,569 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 5,232,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,800. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $538,721.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,176.39. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,352,844. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

