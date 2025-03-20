Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Forecast for XOMA Earnings

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for XOMA in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for XOMA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for XOMA’s FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%.

XOMA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

XOMA stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.00. XOMA has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $13,069,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

