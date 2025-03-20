Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,357 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lennar by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after acquiring an additional 397,492 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lennar by 2,774.5% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 118,858 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lennar by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 288,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,118,000 after acquiring an additional 117,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

