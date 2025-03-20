Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Lennar Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LEN traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.90. 3,506,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lennar has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $187.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lennar stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. ( NYSE:LEN Free Report ) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

