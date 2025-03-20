Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) CFO Michael Dippold Sells 26,618 Shares of Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Dippold sold 26,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $870,408.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,825.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Leonardo DRS announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Leonardo DRS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.