Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Raised to “Hold” at Nomura Securities

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Nomura Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie cut Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $27.52 on Monday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in Li Auto by 300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 708.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

