Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,019.82. This trade represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,851,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,844,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 198,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.