Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of SMIN stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $620.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $87.06.
About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF
The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
