Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Buys New Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Maximus by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 518,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 94,067 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Maximus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

