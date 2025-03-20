Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,625 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 2.0% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 301.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $54.46 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Compass Point downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

