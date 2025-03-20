Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Takes $204,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

NYSE:AMG opened at $170.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.17. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.13 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

