Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

