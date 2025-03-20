LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

LMP Automotive Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

About LMP Automotive

(Get Free Report)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.