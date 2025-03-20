Loraine M. Charlton Sells 400 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) Director Loraine M. Charlton sold 400 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.34, for a total value of C$14,136.00.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$29.15 and a 52 week high of C$37.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

