Loraine M. Charlton Sells 400 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) Director Loraine M. Charlton sold 400 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.34, for a total value of C$14,136.00.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 52 week low of C$29.15 and a 52 week high of C$37.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.