Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $380.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica
In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.