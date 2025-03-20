Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $330.00 at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $380.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $327.12. 557,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.75 and a 200-day moving average of $336.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $480.94.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.