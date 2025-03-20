Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $445.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.83.

LULU opened at $329.57 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $392,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

