Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%.

Lument Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

LFT opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $144.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.05. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

