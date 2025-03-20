Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Trading Up 17% – Here’s Why

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Mabuchi Motor Stock Up 17.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

