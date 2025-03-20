Maestria Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Maestria Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,116,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 8.0% of Maestria Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $218,918,000. Roberts Foundation acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,910,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,136,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,659,000 after purchasing an additional 728,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,199,000 after buying an additional 503,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.
In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.
KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.
KKR & Co. Inc. Profile
KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.
