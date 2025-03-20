Magnetar Financial LLC Has $74.99 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,961 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for about 1.8% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Teleflex worth $74,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1,561.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after buying an additional 139,132 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $2,494,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Raymond James lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.55 and a 1-year high of $249.91.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

