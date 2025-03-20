Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $10.59 Million Position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,061,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,041,000.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Stock Performance

NASDAQ FACTU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

