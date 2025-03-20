Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Main Street Capital worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $6,007,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MAIN opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.26. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

