Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Short Interest Update

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 115,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 539,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Maison Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 210,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,831. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 7.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Maison Solutions has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

