Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mangoceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 138.00%.
Mangoceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of MGRX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. Mangoceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.51.
About Mangoceuticals
