Mark Ragosa Sells 8,879 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,879 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $205,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,124.20. This trade represents a 27.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Mark Ragosa sold 11,464 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $264,818.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $809,277.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,894,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 836,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 694,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 315,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 263,146 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

