Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $247.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.