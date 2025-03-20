Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $125.02 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.78 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.