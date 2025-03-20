Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 471,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,057,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,105,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.