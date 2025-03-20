Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.24 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

