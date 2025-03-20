Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $6.16 Million in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 261,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.13% of South Bow as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth about $2,810,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Get South Bow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities assumed coverage on South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

South Bow Stock Performance

NYSE:SOBO opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. South Bow Co. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

South Bow Profile

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.