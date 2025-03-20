Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 180.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

