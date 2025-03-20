McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.39.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $306.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

