McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Services Inc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.39.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $306.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

