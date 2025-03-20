MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,449,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 8,636,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,731.9 days.

MGM China Price Performance

MCHVF stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. MGM China has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Get MGM China alerts:

About MGM China

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.