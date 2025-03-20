Michael Bell Acquires 941,755 Shares of First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) Stock

First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bell purchased 941,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$42,378.98 ($26,992.98).

The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

First Graphene Limited engages in the research and development, mining, exploration, manufacture, and sale of graphene products in Australia. It operates through Graphene Production, Research and Development, and Mining Asset Maintenance segments. The company offers MB-LDPE graphene enhanced masterbatch, MB-EVA graphene enhanced masterbatch, MB-EVA bitumen graphene enhanced masterbatch, aqua pre-dispersed graphene additives, and nanoplatelet additives under the PureGRAPH brand.

