Michael Bell Acquires 941,755 Shares of First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR) Stock

First Graphene Limited (ASX:FGR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bell purchased 941,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$42,378.98 ($26,992.98).
First Graphene Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About First Graphene
