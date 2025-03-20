Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.69 and last traded at $104.25. 7,513,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 22,660,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.16.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

