MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.63, but opened at $119.43. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $115.04, with a volume of 41,883 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

