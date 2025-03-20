Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) & Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) Critical Review

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) and Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Millrose Properties and Safe and Green Development”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millrose Properties $434.01 million 9.42 N/A N/A N/A Safe and Green Development $173,188.00 11.58 -$4.20 million N/A N/A

Millrose Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millrose Properties N/A N/A N/A Safe and Green Development N/A -492.68% -76.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Millrose Properties and Safe and Green Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Millrose Properties and Safe and Green Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millrose Properties 0 0 0 1 4.00 Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

Millrose Properties currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.73%. Given Millrose Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Millrose Properties is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

Millrose Properties beats Safe and Green Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millrose Properties

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Safe and Green Development

(Get Free Report)

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.