Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Update

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Minerva Trading Up 4.6 %
OTCMKTS:MRVSY opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Minerva has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.
About Minerva
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.