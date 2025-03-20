Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Update

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Minerva Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:MRVSY opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Minerva has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Get Minerva alerts:

About Minerva

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.