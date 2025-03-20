Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Nicholas Debenedictis Purchases 1,038 Shares

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,390.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,385.11. This trade represents a 0.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 10,000 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00.

Shares of NYSE MG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 284,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,142. The company has a market capitalization of $310.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 447.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

