Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.51% of Monro worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $830,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $3,327,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $1,205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $28,899,000.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

