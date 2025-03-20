Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$4.60 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 price objective on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Montage Gold Price Performance

Shares of MAU opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$984.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 26.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$2.93.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.