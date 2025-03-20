Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$4.60 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 price objective on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Montage Gold Price Performance
Shares of MAU opened at C$2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$984.86 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 26.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$2.93.
Montage Gold Company Profile
