Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 10.4% increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £428.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 749.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 694.64. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.87) and a one year high of GBX 984 ($12.80).

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.69) per share, with a total value of £2,175.40 ($2,829.97). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 968 shares of company stock worth $679,542. Corporate insiders own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.96) price target on the stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

