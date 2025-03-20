MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) CEO James H. Litinsky Sells 489,918 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $13,115,104.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,153,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,650,039.66. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MP opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

