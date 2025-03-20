MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $83.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

MSM stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 279,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 236,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

